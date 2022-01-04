ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Critical Step Complete as Webb Space Telescope Deploys Sunshield

By David Dickinson
skyandtelescope.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIts sunshield now in place, the James Webb Space Telescope is unfolding by the numbers while en route to its new home. Just over a week after launch, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has sofar passed every major deployment milestone with flying colors. The Road to L2. The...

skyandtelescope.org

Comments / 0

healththoroughfare.com

Earth Reaches Its Closest Point to the Sun in 2022

Approaching the Sun can surely be terrifying at one point. The star that supports all life forms on Earth can become our biggest foe if we approach it too much. Luckily for us, there’s no sign of such a thing ever happening. Earth is just going through its usual...
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth may be enveloped with a massive magnetic tunnel

There is always something interesting about the vast sky that envelopes us - especially the strange formations and shapes visible in the sky during the days and nights. These have not only excited us but have also puzzled scientists for years. Perhaps we may finally have some exciting revelation about these.
Person
Heidi Hammel
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

NASA’s X-59 supersonic stealth jet faces a critical test

Lockheed Martin has temporarily rehomed the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology aircraft it is building for NASA, the space agency has announced. The supersonic plane has left Lockheed’s California facility for a new temporary spot in Texas where it’ll undergo “critical ground testing.” The tests will serve as a major milestone on the path to the X-59’s first flight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Space Observatory#Earth#Infrared Telescope#Sunshield#Kapton
CBS News

Russian rocket part from failed launch makes uncontrolled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere

Part of a failed Russian rocket launch made an uncontrolled re-entry back to Earth on Wednesday — and officials have confirmed it landed in the Pacific Ocean. Scientists launched the third test flight of the Angara-A5 heavy-lift rocket, named after a river in Siberia, from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia on December 27. According to state-run media, the purpose was to test a new upper-stage rocket, called the Persei booster, for the first time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

A Planet Unlike Any in Our Solar System

“We’ve found very few planets like this in the habitable zone, and many fewer around a quiet star, so this is rare,” said astronomer Stephen Kane, at UC Riverside’s NASA-funded Alternative Earths Astrobiology Center about super-Earth rocky planet, dubbed TOI-270b, closely orbiting an M-dwarf star with 40% the mass of our Sun. The planet takes only 3.4 days to complete one orbit. “We don’t have a planet quite like this in our solar system.”
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

The James Webb Space Telescope Just Cleared Its Most Challenging Hurdle

So far, so good for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Since it launched on Christmas morning, scientists and space nerds across the world have been nervously awaiting updates, and it just cleared a major milestone: unfurling its tennis court-sized sunshield, Joe Palca reports for NPR. Scientists hope that this...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

