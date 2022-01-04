Grab 30 Peach & Lily face masks for just $25 (save $49)

If you’ve got to wear a face mask — and with the threat of the latest variant Omicron it’s definitely recommended — then you should at least wear the most comfortable face masks, right? As the COVID-19 virus continues to rage on, indoor mask mandates are still in place in many areas of the world. This season the Omicron variant is seemingly spreading faster than any other variant has before, proving that being vaccinated is no longer the only means of protection necessary to stay safe from infection. On top of that, federal guidelines are continuing to require mask-wearing in airports, airplanes,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO