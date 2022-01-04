Grab 30 Peach & Lily face masks for just $25 (save $49)

In and of itself, a hot, steamy shower is relaxing. But with the addition of the L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil in my body care routine, this daily ritual has become downright indulgent. The luxurious oil-to-milk cleanser (a rich blend of shea butter and almond, grapeseed, and coconut oils) has raised the bar on body wash. As I lather the silky, oily formula all over, it transforms into a velvety, milky foam and scents my skin — and entire bathroom — with a warm, almond scent. By the time I step out of the shower and into my robe, my skin feels like satin.
