ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Grab 30 Peach & Lily face masks for just $25 (save $49)

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed to indulge yourself or just need a bit of relief during harsh weather? Try a face mask -- the skin care type. If you're game to get 30 face masks for an affordable price, then Peach Slices,...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

Experts Are Now Recommending Wearing This Type Of Face Mask

After much research, experts now know which face mask provides more protection from the COVID-19 virus. We’ve been living alongside face masks for the past two years. Naturally, we’ve developed our preferences for them. And if you’re in the cloth mask camp, you’ll want to know about a new study that shows how much more effective disposable masks are in comparison.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

The Best Face Masks to Get Online

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and the emergence of the Omicron variant, many communities are again making masks a requirement in public to help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The good news is companies are still making reusable non-medical grade face masks for daily protection from COVID-19, but if you're traveling this holiday season, disposable masks are what you want to get right now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SPY

Here Are 16 Places To Buy N95 Face Masks Online in 2021 (Updated)

March 2021 marked the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown here in the United States, but it felt more like the 10th anniversary to us. And while mass vaccination is giving many of us reason to feel optimistic again, this is a terrible time to let down your guard. Anecdotally, the SPY team knows a number of people who have contracted COVID-19 recently in New York, California, New Jersey and elsewhere. The latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is sweeping through major cities like wildfire right now, and as a result, it’s becoming harder and harder to find N95 face masks for sale...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Most Comfortable Face Masks (For People Who Never Want To See a Face Mask Again)

If you’ve got to wear a face mask — and with the threat of the latest variant Omicron it’s definitely recommended — then you should at least wear the most comfortable face masks, right? As the COVID-19 virus continues to rage on, indoor mask mandates are still in place in many areas of the world. This season the Omicron variant is seemingly spreading faster than any other variant has before, proving that being vaccinated is no longer the only means of protection necessary to stay safe from infection. On top of that, federal guidelines are continuing to require mask-wearing in airports, airplanes,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Dry Skin#Weather#Skin Type#Peach Lily
Gear Patrol

Now Is the Time to Reorder Your Favorite Face Masks

According to the CDC's guide to masks, "Everyone 2 years or older who is not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in indoor public places." But the same guidance should apply to everyone. Wearing a mask is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others as COVID-19 cases fluctuate, and new variants emerge, across the country.
SHOPPING
SFGate

These Hollywood-Loved KN95 Face Masks Are on Sale Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. With COVID-19 cases on the rise due to the Omicron variant, as well...
RETAIL
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Exfoliate Your Face for Smooth, Glowing Skin — Without Damage

You can get smoother and brighter skin in one step. How? Exfoliating! The key to a vibrant complexion at any age, exfoliation is crucial for speeding up skin cell turnover, which slows over time. The process removes skin’s outer layer of dead cells so its surface is smoother and clearer...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Air-Blowing Face Masks

The ongoing pandemic has transitioned the face mask from optional to essential in virtually all parts of the world, so the conceptual 'Airable' air mask is imagined as a tech-fueled version that could help in the present and into the future. The wearable works by being worn over the face...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Shopping
Woman's World

This Eye Cream Reduces Dark Circles and Puffiness Using Some Unusual Ingredients

Whenever I’m shopping for a new beauty product, my rule of thumb is that if I can’t pronounce any of the ingredients on the label, I won’t buy it. As someone with sensitive skin, I’ve always been a stickler when it comes to natural products. Thankfully, UpCircle Beauty’s eye cream to nix dark circles came onto my radar recently — and it contains two ingredients I not only can pronounce, but often have for breakfast: coffee and maple.
SKIN CARE
theeastcountygazette.com

Cloth Masks Are Just “Face Decor” to Omicron, Use This Instead!

Health experts are warning that cotton and fabric masks need to be replaced with more rugged, heavy-duty face covers, such as N95, KN95, and KF94 masks, as the Omicron variant sweeps across the nation. “Cloth masks are little more than face decorations,” Dr. Leana Wen said at an event at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

15 beauty brands you should try in 2022

It's a new year, and what better way to celebrate it than new skin-care products to up your beauty game? For those of you who have been on the lookout for new brands to add to your daily routine, I'm excited to put a few new ones on your radar.
SKIN CARE
Fast Company

This mask glows if you have COVID

Many early Omicron variant cases are asymptomatic, and as with earlier coronavirus variants, that means there’s a risk that people who are infected won’t realize it, and could unwittingly infect someone else who might get much sicker or even die. It still isn’t clear how dangerous the new variant will be. But more testing could help slow down the spread, and right now, people typically only get tested when they start to notice symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harper's Bazaar

Chanel Just Launched a New Clean Skincare and Makeup Line at Ulta

In 2022, clean beauty is about to get a whole lot more luxe. Chanel just announced a brand-new skincare, makeup, and fragrance brand called N°1 de Chanel, and it's all about naturally derived formulas, sustainable packaging, and ingredient transparency. But that's not all: For the first time, the nine new products and some cult classics from Chanel are available to shop at Ulta.
MAKEUP
The Independent

8 best CeraVe products for acne, combination, oily and dry skin

CeraVe first arrived on UK shores back in 2018 and thanks to its affordable range of hardworking products for both face and body, has since earned a cult status among skincare fans.There’s no exaggerated performance claims or luxurious packaging, instead the brand focuses on science-led formulas that allow you to achieve realistic results. In 2020, the brand saw a boom in popularity thanks to TikTok users, who in their droves, raved about its effectiveness at treating everything from dehydration to acne.While the US-born brand has an extensive line-up of products available stateside, for Brits, the range is much more streamlined....
SKIN CARE
Allure

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil Makes My Shower Feel Fancy — and I Love It

In and of itself, a hot, steamy shower is relaxing. But with the addition of the L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil in my body care routine, this daily ritual has become downright indulgent. The luxurious oil-to-milk cleanser (a rich blend of shea butter and almond, grapeseed, and coconut oils) has raised the bar on body wash. As I lather the silky, oily formula all over, it transforms into a velvety, milky foam and scents my skin — and entire bathroom — with a warm, almond scent. By the time I step out of the shower and into my robe, my skin feels like satin.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks Every Woman Over 40 Should Know

When applying makeup, it’s only natural to want your products to improve your appearance and boost your confidence, rather than accentuate fine lines and other signs of aging. While technique is one factor which can impact how well your makeup hides your age, there are other tricks which can be integrated into your beauty routine to enhance your appearance while turning back the hands of time. We checked in with celeb MUA and founder of GLAMAZON Beauty, Kim Baker for her top tips on using makeup to your advantage for anti-aging, and with just four simple steps you can easily achieve a smooth and youthful complexion.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy