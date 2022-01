Boris Johnson has poured cold water on calls for VAT to be removed from domestic fuel bills, describing it as a “blunt instrument”.The Prime Minister said ministers have not ruled out further assistance for households facing big increases in energy charges when the price cap is reviewed in April.But he suggested that scrapping VAT was not the most effective way to help those under the greatest pressure.Labour accused the Prime Minister of breaking the Vote Leave campaign promise made during the 2016 Brexit referendum to cut VAT from domestic fuel bills.It’s slightly paradoxical that this is now being campaigned for...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO