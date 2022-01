Sudanese security forces shot dead three protesters on Thursday during the latest mass demonstrations demanding a transition to civilian rule after a coup, medics said. The latest killings bring to 60 the death toll in a security clampdown since the October 25 military takeover, said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, which is part of the pro-democracy movement. One of the slain demonstrators took a "live bullet to the head by the putschist forces as he took part in demonstrations" in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, the doctors said. The second, who also has not been identified, "was hit by a live bullet to the pelvis" during the Omdurman protests while the third was killed in North Khartoum due to "live bullets to the chest," they added.

PROTESTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO