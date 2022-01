In 2001, the year I turned 10, my dad and I went on a week-long road trip from our home in Southern California to a small town in Western Wyoming. While I was mostly just excited to get one-on-one time with my dad — with two younger siblings, that was a rarity — I was also a little nervous. At our destination, I was going to meet my dad's father. Technically he was my grandfather, but I didn't even know he existed until my grandma let me in on a secret, about a month before our trip: the grandpa I knew and loved at home was really Dad’s stepdad.

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO