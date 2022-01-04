Montana, Who’s Going To Win The Big Game? Bobcats Or Bison?

PATRIOTS (10-6) at DOLPHINS (8-8) Line: NE by 6 1/2. Cote’s pick: NE, 23-20. Playoff-qualified New England doesn’t have a ton at stake here. Patriots can win AFC East with a win but only if Bills lose at home to Jets. Pats can win No. 1 seed with a win but only if Bills, Chiefs and Titans all lose. Bill Belichick’s biggest incentive might actually be avenging his season-opening 17-16 home loss to Miami on a late lost fumble, so our assumption here is that he’ll play to win. (As opposed to starting Brian Hoyer over Mac Jones). As for Miami’s incentive? Only pride and a winning season record, after last week’s rout-loss at Tennessee derailed the seven-game win streak and the playoff chase. Subplots: Brian Flores vs. his former boss and mentor Belichick. And Jones vs. Tua Tagovailoa in a duel of former Alabama teammates. The Dolphins actually have won eight of past 10 home games vs. Patriots, which alone makes the point spread seem to flatter New England. The Pats’ mighty defense, especially against the pass, isn’t conducive to a feelgood kind of game from Tagovailoa, but still like the Fins getting a touchdown to cover in a defense-first struggle.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO