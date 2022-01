Michigan football enters a 2022 offseason that follows one of the best seasons in recent program history. The program is buzzing from its Big Ten Championship and trip to the College Football Playoff, but no doubt wants more after the Orange Bowl setback to Georgia. Soon enough, winter conditioning will kick in for Michigan. That begins the official lead-up to the 2022 season. Now is as good a time as ever to look at questions with each offensive position group heading into the offseason.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO