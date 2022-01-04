ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Local Expert Shares Her Famous Enchilada Recipe

By Woody
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every single time I sit down at a Mexican restaurant, I always end up ordering enchiladas. And while I do have some skills in the kitchen, I have never been able to make enchiladas at home that were even close to as delicious as what I get from a...

975kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
baltimoremagazine.com

Five Local Takeout Items That Prove To-Go Fare is Still Hot

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that you can take it with you. When you just don’t feel comfortable eating inside a restaurant, getting food to go is no longer a matter of last resort. While plenty of joints have long run a brisk carryout and delivery business, other restaurants have gotten into the game as a way of broadening their business models.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Nashville Food Experts Share Their Go-To Restaurants in 2021

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2021 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of the Nashville restaurant scene. Today, a few Nashville food writers, editors, and chefs share their most frequented restaurants of the year. What was on your regular Nashville restaurant...
RESTAURANTS
Connecticut Post

CT chef shares immigrant tales and recipes from her 'Meatball Project'

Some people cook from a place of hunger or desire. For New Canaan’s Anna Francese Gass, cooking is a tie to her family’s heritage. Growing up, her mother, Gina Crocco Francese, was a first generation immigrant from Calabria, Italy. Her mother prepared recipes from her own childhood to share her Italian culture with her children, thousands of miles away in the family’s new home in Rhode Island.
NEW CANAAN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enchilada#Corn Tortillas#Restaurant#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#Mexican#Nbc
Vegetarian Times

Enchilada ‘Lasagna’ Combines Two Family Favorites in One

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Do you like enchiladas? Do you like lasagna? We’re going to assume you’re not a monster and thus said yes to both. Ergo, you will probably like this fun casserole that takes some inspiration from both. Tortillas are used instead of pasta, but you still get the gorgeous striations of cheese, tomato, and carb. Want to make this enchilada dish plant-based? Swap in your favorite vegan egg and shredded mozzarella, and whip up a batch of tofu ricotta for the filling.
RECIPES
milwaukeemag.com

A Love Letter to Casseroles and a Local Chef’s Favorite Recipe

The word casserole comes from cassa, which means pan in the French Provençal dialect. While it technically refers to the cooking vessel, it’s also come to be synonymous with the food itself. I have often said that I was raised on dishes that started out with a pound of ground beef and a can of soup. Folks in Minnesota cover it with tater tots and call it hotdish. Some of these childhood medleys were pretty good, others just ghastly. But I’ve always appreciated a casserole’s completeness. Everything that makes a meal is right in that baking dish: meat, starch, vegetables (usually peas, maybe corn).
RECIPES
EatingWell

Giada Just Shared Her Favorite Healthy Recipes for January, and Fans Call Them "Simple and Delicious"

Pictured recipe: Giada De Laurentiis' Brussels Sprouts, Kale And Pomegranate Salad. With months of seasonal sweets and rich dinners in the rearview mirror, we're all trying to eat a little healthier in January. We have plenty of inspiration for ways you can refresh your kitchen routine in 2022—including healthy soups and new Aldi products you'll want to try out. But if you're looking for advice from one of television's reigning cooking queens, you're in luck.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wide Open Eats

Jocelyn Delk Adams of 'Grandbaby Cakes' Represents Family in All Her Recipes

As Jocelyn Delk Adams decorates picture-perfect cakes in a pastel dress, armed with her giant, infectious smile, it feels as though she was destined to be in front of the camera. The cookbook author, food blogger, television personality, and creator of Grandbaby Cakes has taken the baking world by storm in the last decade. Since starting her dessert-filled blog in 2013, Adams has written an award-winning cookbook, judged contestants on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay, and become a TODAY Show Tastemaker.
RECIPES
East Hampton Star

The Star Staff Shares Some Favorite Holiday Recipes

On the second floor of The East Hampton Star's Main Street office building, there's a kitchen where much convivial conversation occurs among the employees. Here is where Jane Bimson feeds dog treats to O'en, Jack Graves's very vocal golden retriever; where Russell Bennett often shares his wife, Fiona's, irresistible baked goodies, and where we take turns filling the Brita water pitcher way above its "max-fill" line.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
prima.co.uk

The Queen shares her traditional gingerbread house recipe for Christmas

The Queen has shared the secret to making a traditional gingerbread house, as the Royal kitchens create a step-by-step guide. The video tutorial was shared to the official Royal Family Instagram account and a full recipe has been added to the Palace website. In the video, the chefs first create...
WORLD
Eater

Montreal Dining Experts Share Their Headline Predictions for 2022

As is tradition at Eater, we close the year by asking a group of food writers, editors, photographers, and others about town to weigh in on the past year in food. Their answers — unedited (except for grammar and translation) and in no particular order — will be revealed in several posts by the time the clock runs out on 2021. Here they share their headline predictions for 2022.
RESTAURANTS
WREG

Dietitian shares NYE mocktail recipes

The Mid-South and the rest of the U.S. will ring in the new year on Friday night but not everyone plans to celebrate with the traditional champagne toast or other libations. The good news is taking out the alcohol doesn’t mean taking out the taste too. On Friday morning,...
RECIPES
AOL Corp

5 delicious vegan sushi recipes from TikTok

Following a vegan diet doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a delicious sushi roll. Here are five delicious vegan sushi rolls from TikTok. Vegan spicy ‘tuna’ roll This vegan spicy tuna roll recipe uses boiled tomatoes in place of tuna!. Vegan tempura heart of palm sushi If you’re a fan of fried foods, this vegan tempura heart of palm sushi is for you!. Vegan tofu, mango and carrot sushi This vegan sushi roll is packed with delicious fruits and veggies!. Vegan chocolate banana sushi if you have a sweet tooth, try this delicious chocolate banana dessert sushi!. Low-carb vegan cucumber roll For a low-carb, keto-friendly, vegan option, try this roll stuffed with vegan tuna!
RECIPES
Kankakee Daily Journal

Daughter Susan shares her experiences; fruit dip recipe

This column was written the week before Christmas. I’m Lovina’s daughter, Susan. It’s sunny and very windy today. I just finished with the laundry. I hung it all inside because it is too cold and windy outside. Today, my sister, Verena, and I had sister Elizabeth’s children,...
RECIPES
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Recipe: Tray’s Famous Mac & Cheese

Tray Lewis offered up some of his favorite recipes with Style magazine. Now you can bring the taste of Tray’s Cookout to your home! Read Tray’s inspirational story here while you dish up some cheesy baked Mac & Cheese. 1 teaspoon of salt. 3 cups of water. 1...
RECIPES
614now.com

The Weekender: Chicken Enchiladas

Enchiladas have a rich Mayan history, with multiple regions of Mexico having their go-to version feeding families for generations. The ultimate Mexican comfort food, chicken enchiladas are my go-to order more times than not and my secret weapon in identifying how versed a kitchen is in true Mexican cuisine. Three of my favorite enchiladas in the #614 are all compiled differently, with distinct sauces and ingredients – each delicious.
COLUMBUS, OH
97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy