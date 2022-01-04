Local Expert Shares Her Famous Enchilada Recipe

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Do you like enchiladas? Do you like lasagna? We’re going to assume you’re not a monster and thus said yes to both. Ergo, you will probably like this fun casserole that takes some inspiration from both. Tortillas are used instead of pasta, but you still get the gorgeous striations of cheese, tomato, and carb. Want to make this enchilada dish plant-based? Swap in your favorite vegan egg and shredded mozzarella, and whip up a batch of tofu ricotta for the filling.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO