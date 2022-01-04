Local Expert Shares Her Famous Enchilada Recipe

Following a vegan diet doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a delicious sushi roll. Here are five delicious vegan sushi rolls from TikTok. Vegan spicy ‘tuna’ roll This vegan spicy tuna roll recipe uses boiled tomatoes in place of tuna!. Vegan tempura heart of palm sushi If you’re a fan of fried foods, this vegan tempura heart of palm sushi is for you!. Vegan tofu, mango and carrot sushi This vegan sushi roll is packed with delicious fruits and veggies!. Vegan chocolate banana sushi if you have a sweet tooth, try this delicious chocolate banana dessert sushi!. Low-carb vegan cucumber roll For a low-carb, keto-friendly, vegan option, try this roll stuffed with vegan tuna!
