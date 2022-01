Phone Screener Abby gave Bobby Bones a Christmas gift before the holiday break, which included a scratch-off lottery ticket. During The Bobby Bones Show today (January 6), Bones decided to scratch-off the lottery ticket while on air. While scratching the main part of the ticket, Bones didn’t win anything. However, he did score two jumbo sections on the ticket. Those two jumbo sections each had $50 under it. So the gifted lottery ticket was actually a big winner. Bones won $100 off of the lottery ticket he received as a gift from Abby.

