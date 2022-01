Fried chicken is a comfort dish that everyone can agree with and will always put a smile on your face and fill your stomach. Cheapism came out with a list of the Best Hole In The Wall Spots for Friend Chicken in Every State, and Montana's is an institution that has been around for over fifty years. The best hole in the wall for fried chicken in Montana is the classic Missoula downtown restaurant, Double Front Chicken.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO