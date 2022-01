Mario Cristobal is trying to do what he did at Oregon with Miami football. Bringing most of his former Ducks coaching staff seems like a step in the right direction. Cristobal and the Hurricanes are reportedly closing in on hiring Bryan McClendon as a co-offensive coordinator. McClendon was a receivers coach under Cristobal at Oregon this past season. He’s a highly-respected recruiter and strong developer of talent.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO