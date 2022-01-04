ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

COVID-19 scams: How to prevent buying fake COVID tests

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3nNN_0dcbbai400

With COVID-19 tests in short availability, people may be heading to the internet to search where to buy one online. But buying an at-home testing kit from someone you don’t know, could pose a risk.

The Federal Trade Commission recently offered tips on how to make sure you don’t fall victim to a scam.

  • Make sure the test is FDA-authorized. You can check the list of approved tests, either antigen or molecular versions, on the FDA’s website.
  • Check out the seller. Search the seller’s name and words like “scam,” “complaint” or “review.”
  • Take a look at online reviews from multiple sources. Consider who wrote the reviews.
  • Use a credit card to purchase. You can dispute the charge if either the tests never arrive or they are not as advertised.

Not only can you lose money with a fake COVID-19 test, they may also not work and could allow you to unknowingly spread the coronavirus, the FTC said.

If you do find a scam or get a fake test, the FTC wants you to report it on ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Georgia officials warn of COVID-19 testing scam

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey are warning Georgians to beware of potential scams related to the heightened demand for COVID-19 testing. “We urge all Georgians to be on the lookout for fraudulent COVID-19-related practices, specifically as it pertains...
GEORGIA STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Carr, Toomey: Watch out for COVID-19 testing scams and price gouging

Attorney General Chris Carr and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., are warning Georgians to beware of potential scams related to the heightened demand for COVID-19 testing. “We urge all Georgians to be on the lookout for fraudulent COVID-19-related practices, specifically as it pertains to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antigen Test#Online Scams#Fraud#Cox Media Group
92.7 The Block

Beware of “Free COVID-19 Testing” Scam Stealing Identities

With free COVID-19 testing becoming more difficult to find, some people are willing to try wherever it seems available. Liz Coyle, executive director of Georgia Watch, warns that those seeking free tests should be careful as scammers are using their vulnerability to steal their identities. Incidents of scamming were recently reported in Atlanta after two […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
mynews13.com

Wisconsin BBB shares advice to avoid COVID-19 testing scam

MILWAUKEE — The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is warning people about an online scam involving COVID-19 tests. “Ever since the beginning of the pandemic scams have been almost as horrible as the disease itself," said Jim Temmer, CEO and president of the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin. "You’ll get a robocall to go to this website to get free COVID-19 tests and they’ll want your name, birthday, or credit card for shipping. These are unsolicited messages you’ll be getting and this is how scammers work."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WNCY

As Demand for COVID-19 Tests Rises, Related Scams Emerge

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – As the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to rise over recent weeks, scammers are taking note. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a warning earlier this year about potential fraud related to the antibody tests. Scammers are selling unapproved COVID-19 antibody tests, which can give inaccurate results.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox26houston.com

How to avoid overpaying for COVID-19 testing

HOUSTON - Many people are scrambling to be tested for COVID-19 before traveling or seeing family and friends for the holidays, and paying big bucks when they shouldn't. We’re seeing long lines at COVID-19 test sites, where people are trying to get tested before Christmas. That has some people...
HOUSTON, TX
San Antonio Current

Metro Health warns of fake COVID-19 testing sites in San Antonio

San Antonio’s Metro Health Department is recommending that people seeking COVID-19 tests exercise caution due to an increase in reports of fake testing sites. “We have been made aware that fake testing sites are popping up in the Bexar County area and are addressing this issue,” Metro Health spokesperson Cleo Garcia told online news site MySA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
butlerradio.com

State Police Warn Of New Zelle Banking Scam

State police are warning of a new scam involving the Zelle app. Zelle is a financial service offered by many banking institutions that allows people to send money to customers of other banks. In this scam, the fraudster sends a text claiming to be from the bank’s fraud department and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHYY

Philly Health Department warns of possible COVID-19 testing scam

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. The Philadelphia Health Department is sending out an urgent warning that some pop-up COVID-19 testing sites might not be legitimate. Spokesperson James Garrow said the department is investigating reports that came last week of a group...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
onemileatatime.com

Travelers Jailed For Fake Covid Test Results In Brussels

A COVID-19 test has become a pretty standard requirement for international travel. The reality is that a lot of people fake these tests results, since it can often be hard to verify their authenticity anyway. It’s interesting to see how different parts of the world deal with this, though…
WORLD
James Tuliano

Job scams are on the rise - here’s how to spot them

If you are looking for a job right now, chances are you have encountered (or perhaps even applied) to a fake job listing. They are increasing in volume on popular job board websites (like Indeed) and it can be difficult to determine what is real and what is fake.
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
83K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy