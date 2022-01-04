Steve Spurrier: Florida's Billy Napier assembling a staff to 'win it all'

Trey Dean announced Wednesday night that he will return for a fifth season with the Florida Gators. Dean released a video where he was speaking over his career highlights. “It has been said that a journey is never-ending. There are lessons to be learned along the way. There will be adversity, there will be growth, there will be endless opportunities to improve,” he narrated in the video “The work done in the dark when no one is around. All those things make the journey worthwhile. Despite all that, still know that the journey isn’t quite done yet. For me, I know I still have work to do. See you in the Swamp, this fall.”

