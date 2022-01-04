ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A statue of rapper LL Cool J is now on display in Queens

By Anna Rahmanan
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 1 day ago
The next time you visit Flushing Meadows Corona Park you may notice a pretty awesome new sculpture smack-dab in the middle of David Dinkins Circle: the bronze bust of Queens-born hip-hop artist LL Cool J. The piece, dubbed "Going Back to the Meadows," is the work of sculptor Sherwin...

