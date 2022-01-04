Save 50% on these winter-ready acrylic terry gloves

Experience this story and others in HIGHArt, a print magazine by Highsnobiety, available from retailers around the world and our online store. Gloves are not accessories. They’re essentials. If you leave your house and forget your earrings, watch, water bottle, or pocket knife, you might decide to trek on without them. If you forget your gloves in the wrong kind of weather, however, you better believe you’re booking it back home. Gloves keep you warm, protect you at work, and generally add a layer of security to your outfit. Selecting the right ones for the right situation can be an arduous task. To help you make that choice, we got hands-on with some of this winter’s best gloves.

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO