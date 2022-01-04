Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

This from KIMT-TV in Rochester, “Mayo Clinic said Tuesday that approximately one percent of its staff across all locations will be released from employment due to its required vaccination program. The deadline for Mayo employees to become compliant with the required vaccination was Monday. That meant that staff was required by then to receive at least one dose and not be overdue for a second shot. Only medical or religious exemptions were granted. Mayo said Tuesday that nearly 99 percent of staff are compliant with the vaccine requirement.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO