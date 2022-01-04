ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

By Tom Nehil
MinnPost
MinnPost
 1 day ago
Rep. Jim Hagedorn, from Minnesota’s First Congressional District, tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing observation at Mayo Clinic. Hagedorn has kidney cancer. 497 people...

MinnPost

Minneapolis, St. Paul reinstating indoor mask mandates

In the Star Tribune, Katie Galioto and Faiza Mahamud report: “Minneapolis and St. Paul are reinstating indoor mask mandates, with mayors from both cities citing a rise in COVID-19 cases because of the highly contagious omicron variant. Both mandates take effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Minneapolis’ order requires face coverings in ‘any indoor locations where members of the public may gather, visit or patronize.’ St. Paul’s applies to businesses licensed by the city ‘at all times when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not maintained.’”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Mayo terminates 700 employees over vaccination requirement

This from KIMT-TV in Rochester, “Mayo Clinic said Tuesday that approximately one percent of its staff across all locations will be released from employment due to its required vaccination program. The deadline for Mayo employees to become compliant with the required vaccination was Monday. That meant that staff was required by then to receive at least one dose and not be overdue for a second shot. Only medical or religious exemptions were granted. Mayo said Tuesday that nearly 99 percent of staff are compliant with the vaccine requirement.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Austin, Minnesota man pleads guilty to charges related to January 6 Capitol riot

Austin, Minnesota resident Daniel Johnson pleaded guilty to civil disorder in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot. The St. Paul City Council was set to meet in person Wednesday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Melvin Carter objected to the decision to resume in-person meetings of the Council. Jim Vue will chair the St. Paul School Board.
AUSTIN, MN
MinnPost

The land of sky-blue water needs one-time investments

Most years, conversations around the Capitol building in St. Paul are heavy with a tone of financial scarcity. That should not be the case in 2022. Minnesotans must call upon their lawmakers to seize this rare opportunity and make a monumental investment in our future. Thanks to a historic $7.75...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

A taxonomy of year-end campaign fundraising pitches

Political campaigns love deadlines — because they know donors (and political watchers) love deadlines. So they use them to raise money, often begging supporters to help them meet a pending deadline, even when there is no deadline. Sometimes it’s the end of a month or the end of the quarter or something the campaign finance staff just made up.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MinnPost

State looks to expand COVID testing options as demand soars

WCCO-TV’s Caroline Cummings reports: “State officials say they are looking at expanding test options in Minnesota as demand soars to record levels amid the spread of the infectious Omicron variant. Minnesotans seeking tests at state test sites over the last two weeks during the holiday season were met with long lines. Drug stores look like deserts for COVID tests, with some even displaying signs notifying customers that they’re out of supply.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota schools brace for omicron wave as students return to class

For MPR, Elizabeth Shockman reports: “As students return to classrooms on Monday, school leaders across Minnesota are readying themselves for what may be a spike in virus spread. ‘What I’ve heard from superintendents is that they are nervous about omicron,’ said Bob Indihar, the executive director of the Minnesota Rural Education Association. … [Bloomington] Community relations executive director Rick Kaufman said the district has seen big rises in the number of 5- to 12-year-old students getting vaccinated. Still, after meetings with state and local public health officials, he worries whether it will be enough to blunt an omicron surge.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

How owners broke the 1903 Minneapolis flour mill strike

In September 1903, workers in the Minneapolis flour milling industry coordinated a strike that halted production in fourteen different mills. The striking workers fought for higher wages and an eight-hour day. Though their effort failed, it marked a turning point in the city’s labor history by spurring mill owners and other business leaders to limit unions through the Citizens Alliance, an anti-worker organization.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

When dangerous strains of salmonella hit, the turkey industry responded forcefully. The chicken industry? Not so much.

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. It wasn’t the hog nuts that made people sick. Nor was it the deer heart and noodles, elk meatloaf, turtle stew or any of the other fare served at the Swisher Men’s Club wild game feast in eastern Iowa in February 2019.
AGRICULTURE
MinnPost

Year in review: Big metro stories you may have missed — or just forgot — from 2021

No, 2021 was not 2020. It was not the year when the pandemic began, or the year George Floyd was killed, sending shockwaves of unrest through the Twin Cities and the nation. The chaos of 2020, though, set the political stage for 2021. Voters in both Minneapolis and St. Paul considered making large-scale changes to their cities’ operations, from “dismantling” the Minneapolis Police Department to imposing one of the strictest rent control measures in the nation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Year in Review: Five stories that had an outsized impact in Greater Minnesota in 2021

It was a year of upheaval, renewal, protest, tragedy and challenges in Greater Minnesota. A new wave of COVID-19 gripped many parts of the state after a summer marked by drought and wildfire. The Line 3 oil pipeline was built by Enbridge Energy, bringing jobs to northern Minnesota and also protestors worried about the environmental impact of a new pipeline. As the economy was revived after pandemic-related closures, new problems arose, like a shortage of workers.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Year in Review: Five ways Minnesotans influenced national policy in 2021

2021 has been a dynamic year for Congress: The year began with an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol; lawmakers passed the American Rescue Plan to stimulate the economy and provide aid to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; the U.S. pulled out of 20 years of military involvement in Afghanistan; the delta and omicron variants surged; and an infrastructure bill passed, after years of failures.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

What we would lose if there was no MinnPost

It’s customary in these year-end appeals to enumerate all the things MinnPost has accomplished over the last year — and all the cool things we’re going to do in 2022. And there’s no shortage of stuff I could put on either of those lists. But for...
POLITICS
