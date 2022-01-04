ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Little Caesars raises price of $5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XwkBf_0dcbYo1l00

(NEXSTAR) – It’ll still be hot. It’ll still be ready. It’s just going to cost a little more.

After 20 years, Little Caesars is hiking the price of its signature Hot-N-Ready pizza from $5 to $5.55, the brand quietly announced this week.

Little Caesars shared the news Monday, in a press release touting its “new and improved” Hot-N-Ready Classic Pepperoni pizzas, which are also said to be made with 33% more pepperoni than the previous recipe. The pizza’s other ingredients, as well as its heat and readiness, will not be affected by the change, the company claims.

“Change is good when it comes to giving our customers more of what they love, and we’re changing our iconic HOT-N-READY Classic, adding 33% more savory, meaty pepperoni still at the country’s most affordable price,” said Jeff Klein, the chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, in a statement included with the press release .

Taco Bell to sell chicken wings for 1 week only in January

The new recipe, Little Caesars said, will become a “permanent menu item change.” The $5.55 price tag, however, is described as a limited-time offer at participating restaurants. The brand added that locations in Alaska, Hawaii and California are higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LN87_0dcbYo1l00
A sign for Little Caesars’ Hot-N-Ready pizza is seen in the window of a restaurant in Ohio in 2012, during a visit from U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, the then-Republican presidential nominee. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Little Caesars began selling its Hot-N-Ready pizzas in 2001, becoming “the first national chain to regularly offer pizzas on-demand for carryout with no preordering,” according to the company. The offering became part of the nationwide menu in 2004.

More recently, Little Caesars launched a Hot-N-Ready online shop in Nov. 2021, featuring clothing, apparel and even home office furnishings inspired by the chain’s signature items.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Cheeseburgers Today

It is day five in an almost two-week run of special holiday food deals at McDonald's. It's like an advent calendar of discounts in an app that is tethered to Mariah Carey because everything around the holidays is eligible for the seven degrees of Mariah Carey game. Each day for...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
gobankingrates.com

How to Get Your Free Big Mac From McDonald’s

On Dec. 13, McDonald’s embraced the power of influencer marketing with an impromptu promotion sparked by none other than one of the most famous songstresses of the holiday season, Mariah Carey. In a tweet, McDonald’s offered to give free Big Macs to customers if Mariah Carey retweeted that same...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
Popculture

Walmart McDonald's Locations Are Being Replaced With an Unexpected Option

As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald's restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain's experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Taco Bell is adding a surprising new menu item

New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Food Drink#Taco Bell#Then Republican#Hot N Ready
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

McDonald's Just Made a Move to Take Back Control From DoorDash and Uber Eats

McDonald's today announced a pair of deals with DoorDash and Uber Eats, opening the door for delivery to be integrated in McDonald's mobile app and giving more favorable terms to McDonald's franchisees. Details of the deals were not disclosed publicly, and it should theoretically not change the consumer experience, but McDonald's touted potential for higher profits and more control. The company got into delivery in 2017 via an exclusive deal with Uber Eats, and delivery services have become more important to the bottom line than ever since the start of the covid-19 pandemic popularized ordering in from virtually any restaurant.
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

KFC Adds Beyond Meat Fried Chicken to Its Menu

KFC has teamed up with Beyond Meat to offer plant-based fried chicken at its restaurants across the U.S., beginning on January 10. The limited-edition Beyond Fried Chicken was developed exclusively for KFC that mimics the franchise’s iconic fried chicken. “The mission from day one was simple – make the...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Subway Changes Name of Popular Menu Item

Customers scouring the Subway menu for the fan-favorite Protein Bowl may find themselves a little confused, as the beloved sandwich chain has changed the name of their Protein Bowls to No Bready Bowls. While Subway did not make an official announcement regarding the name change, Chew Boom suggested the decision was to help Subway "differentiate themselves from the competition."
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Burger King to sell vegan nuggets in bid to go 50% meat-free

Burger King will sell vegan nuggets across the UK as part of a pledge to make its menu 50% meat-free by 2030. The fast-food giant said the nuggets, made from soy and plant proteins, had been certified by the Vegan Society. Burger King previously released a plant-based Rebel Whopper burger...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Chipotle's New Restaurant Format Is a Huge Changeup From Its Roots

Due to the ever-changing market and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Chipotle is shaking up its formula for some of its new restaurants. The fast-casual dining chain is focusing on digital orders and drive-thrus in order to streamline the food pick-up process and cut down on in-store eating. Chipotle will launch its first Chipotlane Digital Kitchen in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, later this month and this move could prove to be a gamechanger for the chain restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
WNCT

WNCT

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy