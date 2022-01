WACO, Texas — Baylor's basketball programs will become the center of a new docuseries following their seasons. Season 3 of ESPN+ docuseries "Our Time" will debut Thursday on the network's paid streaming service. It will document both Baylor basketball programs through their 2021-22 seasons, the first season in which the series hasn't featured a football program.

WACO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO