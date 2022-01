The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach Photographic Centre announce an open call to Palm Beach County photographers to submit an image of the majesty of Palm Beach County with a focus on challenges and successes in the environment to be considered for an exhibition at the Cultural Council in Lake Worth Beach February 25th through April 16th, 2022. We are seeking professional artists who live or work in Palm Beach County to submit an image that highlights the majesty of the Palm Beach County environment or highlights the challenges of climate disruption. The call is open to all residents who live or work in Palm Beach County. Each artist may submit one to five images, but the final selection will be limited to one image per artist.

