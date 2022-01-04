ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

5 Businesses Destroyed By Overnight Blaze At Parsippany Strip Mall

By CBSNewYork Team
 2 days ago

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an overnight fire at a strip mall in Parsippany , New Jersey.

At least five businesses will have to be demolished.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Greenhill Plaza along Parsippany Road.

The blaze went up to three alarms, and fire departments from at least three other towns assisted in getting the flames under control.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the fire, but it is believed to have started in one of the restaurants.

One firefighter suffered a medical issue and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

NJ.com

Firefighter injured battling fire at N.J. strip mall, authorities say

A firefighter had to be hospitalized after helping to battle a large fire at a strip mall in Parsippany early Tuesday, authorities said. The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. at Green Hill Plaza on Parsippany Road, officials said. Video from the scene shows smoke pouring out of the roof of the shopping center, which houses a pizzeria, a learning center, a salon, a laundromat and other stores.
