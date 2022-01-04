ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe announces retirement

By Avery Van Etten
 1 day ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, a Republican representing part of Butler County, has announced that he does not plan to seek re-election in 2022. Metcalfe is currently serving in his 12th term as a state representative, which will end on Nov. 30, 2022.

“After family discussions, prayerful consideration and affirmation that I was embarking on a path of service that God was calling me to, I announced my candidacy for state representative in 1998,” Metcalfe said in a statement.

He says he plans to finish his current term, and in the future, he plans “to continue fighting in defense of our God-given rights and our Constitution wherein they are affirmed!”

Recently, Metcalfe has been outspoken against Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 policies, opposing mask mandates and joining in a lawsuit alleging that Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus policies, including the closure of non-essential businesses, were unconstitutional.

Off to the races! 2022 set to be big election year in Pa.

In 2020, Metcalfe also introduced a resolution calling for Wolf’s impeachment.

Metcalfe serves as the Republican majority chairman of the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee and as a chairman of the House State Government Committee.

abc27 News

Pa. Dept. of Health recommends Pfizer booster for ages 12+

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following approval by the federal government, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is recommending that children ages 12 and older receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose five months after completing the initial two-dose series. “It is great news to see booster eligibility expanded and we know providers are ready to offer more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Harrisburg University moves undergraduate courses online until Feb. 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After monitoring the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Harrisburg University has moved classes for undergraduate students to a virtual format beginning Jan. 10. The current plan is to then resume courses on-campus on Feb. 7. The university, however, will continue to monitor the data and trends and communicate with students any […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

First female sheriff in Cumberland County makes history

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Since recordkeeping began in the 1700s, Cumberland County hasn’t had a female sheriff. Now that has changed, and abc27 has an inside look at her story.   Jody Smith started her ’90s career with the office doing day-to-day tasks that only female hires were allowed to do at the time.   […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

