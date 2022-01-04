Hospitalizations and deaths remain low as Summit County issues public health advisory

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Summit County Health Department issued a formal public health advisory as the record-breaking transmission of the COVID-19 Omicron variant continues in the Park City community.

On January 4, Summit County once again broke the highest single daily COVID-19 case count since the start of the pandemic, with 216 new cases. The record was broken twice last week.

Despite the spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain stable in the county, likely due to the high vaccination rate. 100% of eligible county residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85% of that population is fully vaccinated.

The last COVID-19 death in Summit County was recorded on October 9. There have been eight hospitalizations (all unvaccinated) related to COVID-19 in the county in the past 30 days, with only one patient going to the ICU.

As of January 3, 67% of county residents have not received a COVID-19 booster dose, and 52% of residents ages 5-11 are unvaccinated.

The health advisory notes that “Summit County continues to see an unprecedented demand for testing.”

Summit County Health Director Dr. Phil Bondurant strongly encourages people who live and work in Summit County to engage in several precautions known to be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19:

1. All individuals over the age of two years who can medically tolerate wearing a mask, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status or past COVID-19 infection:

• Should wear a mask when indoors and in a public setting, including at groceries, building lobbies, offices, stores, school classrooms, and other common or shared spaces where individuals may interact, such as restrooms, hallways, elevators, and meeting rooms.

• Should wear a mask that covers the nose and the mouth and rests snugly above the nose, below the mouth, and on the sides of the face. Higher quality masks, such as KN95s or KF94s, can offer an additional layer of protection.

• This mask-wearing advisory does not apply in cases where an individual is actively performing an activity that cannot be done while wearing a face-covering such as sleeping; actively eating or drinking; is practicing or playing a competitive sport or on a professional level; or is performing, including but not limited to playing music, delivering a speech to an audience seated at least six feet away, and acting in a theater.

2. All individuals, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status or past COVID-19 infection, should stay home when ill and seek out COVID-19 testing.

3. All individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should follow CDC guidance for isolation .

4. All unvaccinated individuals, including those eligible for a booster but, have not yet received it, should avoid large gatherings.

5. All individuals who are eligible for vaccination should be vaccinated.

6. All individuals eligible for a booster shot and who have not had one are advised to receive a booster dose.

—

“This surge is one of the most critical times we’ve faced in Summit County over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Bondurant said.

“We are seeing record high case numbers. While hospitalizations remain the number one indicator, I implore our residents and visitors to take action to reduce transmission and the impacts of the Omicron variant.

“The winter season is important to Summit County for many reasons, and we should all commit to doing what we can to protect those who live in, work, and visit Summit County. We will continue to evaluate current trends as we look at the best options to get past this surge.”

The advisory is in effect through January 31.

