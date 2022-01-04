ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Andy Cohen will return to host CNN's New Year's eve special

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISZSV_0dcbWYUv00

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen will return to host CNN's annual New Year's Eve special after the television personality made headlines for comments he made during the most recent installment of the show.

"I can confirm that Andy Cohen will be back to co-host NYE on CNN next year," a spokesperson for CNN confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in a statement.

Cohen, who was joined by co-host Anderson Cooper, made highly publicized comments about outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and Ryan Seacrest during the CNN special on Friday and Saturday.

Seacrest was hosting his annual New Year's Rockin' Eve special on ABC, which Cohen had poked fun at on-air. Cohen criticized ABC's musical lineup, which included Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule.

"The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy," Cohen said on Monday's episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

"And I really regret saying that and I was just, stupid and drunk and feeling it," he continued.

Comments / 2

Related
romper.com

Andy Cohen's Mom Said She "Probably Would've Hated" His Wife When He Came Out To Her

Andy Cohen clearly got his sharp sense of humor from his mom Evelyn. No offense to him, but she might even be funnier than the Watch What Happens Live host, and that’s really saying something. Take, for instance, the story of how she reacted when he came out to her in the ‘80s. It was an emotional time for them both, but Evelyn Cohen really knew how to cut through the emotions with a bit of levity. And honesty. And, most importantly, unwavering support.
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Ja Rule
Person
Ashanti
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Andy Cohen
US Magazine

Andy Cohen Reacts to Stephen Colbert Poking Fun at His Drunk New Year’s Eve Behavior, CNN Weighs In

Taking it in stride! Andy Cohen may have some regrets about his New Year’s Eve special on CNN, but he wasn’t bothered by Stephen Colbert‘s recap of the evening. The comedian, 57, discussed the special during the Monday, January 3, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, beginning with the now-viral clip where the Bravo exec, 53, slammed former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Cohen Live#Entertainment Tonight#Nye#Abc
HollywoodLife

Andy Cohen Shades Ryan Seacrest’s NYE Broadcast: They’re A ‘Group Of Losers’

Andy Cohen brought some shade into 2022, as he bashed Ryan Seacrest’s competing NYE special on Dec. 31. Andy Cohen proved he’s as shady as The Real Housewives during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper on December 31, when he dissed Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest‘s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” the 53-year-old producer said.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Anderson Cooper Just Received Some Big Career News

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper's journey as a father will be the subject of his next project. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper will be a weekly show available on the cable news network's CNN+ streaming platform. Cooper welcomed his son Wyatt Morgan Cooper via surrogate in April 2020 and is co-parenting with his former partner, nightclub owner Benjamin Maisani.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Anderson Cooper To Host New Series For CNN+

Anderson Cooper will host a new parenting show for CNN+, the upcoming subscription streaming service from CNN, while a current online series will move to the new platform. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper, to air weekly, will feature Cooper consulting with experts on navigating the challenges of life as a working father. Cooper’s son Wyatt was born in 2020. The network also said that Cooper’s Anderson Cooper Full Circle, currently a twice-a-week digital series that started in 2018, will move to CNN+. On the show, Cooper interviews authors, entertainers and other figures outside the D.C. news cycle. He also answers viewer questions. CNN had been promoting Cooper’s plans for CNN+ content, but he made the official announcement on Friday evening as he co-hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Andy Cohen. Cooper’s projects are the latest to be announced for CNN+, to launch in the first quarter of the new year. Chris Wallace recently departed Fox News for the streaming service, and other series will feature Kasie Hunt and Eva Longoria. The streaming service will join others from news channels, including The Choice from MSNBC, which is on the Peacock platform, and Fox Nation, the latter of which is another subscription offering.
TV & VIDEOS
Newsday

Andy Cohen recovers from second bout of COVID-19

Bravo TV executive and on-air personality Andy Cohen has confirmed he has endured a second bout of COVID-19 and that he has recovered. In a Twitter exchange Monday that referred to Cohen's late-night talk show "Watch What Happens Live," a fan asked, "Andy, did you get the covid and was that why all the WWHLs were reruns?" Cohen, 53, responded, "Yes! All better now."
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Crashes Grandma Kris’ NYE Interview With Andy Cohen: Watch

While Kris Jenner was being interviewed by Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve, Stormi Webster popped in to say hello!. Stormi Webster is just swinging by to say hi! The adorable 3-year-old made a sweet debut on The CNN countdown to New Year’s Eve show hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, butting in to her grandma Kris Jenner‘s interview. The Kardashian matriarch was discussing being proud of her daughter’s Kim Kardashian‘s passing the bar when Andy asked her about Kim’s latest budding romance with comedian Pete Davidson. At that moment, Stormi wandered on screen and only delighted with the cute blunder, definitely giving the audience something to celebrate. Kris joked that it was perfect timing — perhaps to evade questions about Kim and Pete’s juicy romance — and Stormi put on the cutest face for viewers.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Late night hosts joke about Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter ban, Andy Cohen's 'angry-drunk' New Year's rant

President Biden was nearly stranded on Air Force One after the deplaning truck got stuck in snow-hit Washington, D.C., Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "The last time D.C. was hit with that much whiteness it was Jan. 6," he joked. "If you're keeping track, Biden can somehow walk down a flight of icy stairs in the snow but not up a flight of stairs when it's nice out."
NFL
mediaite.com

‘A Life Well Lived’: Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen Start CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show by Honoring Betty White

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen kicked off CNN’s countdown to 2022 by raising a glass in honor of Betty White. The legendary actress passed away on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99, triggering an outpouring of grief from fans of her illustrious career. As CNN launched their New Year’s Eve show from Times Square, Cohen proposed that he and Cooper raise their first glass of the night to White.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

CNN backs host Andy Cohen after ‘stupid and drunk’ Ryan Seacrest comments live on air

CNN has backed host Andy Cohen after he slammed rival Ryan Seacrest and his team live on air on New Year’s Eve. Cohen, who seemingly drank multiple shots with Anderson Cooper during the broadcast, referred to Seacrest’s ABC broadcast on the night of 31 December as “[a bunch] of losers that are performing behind us”.“I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry,” the 53-year-old radio and television talk show host told CNN viewers.Cohen later said he “regrets” slamming the ABC broadcast, adding that “Seacrest is a great guy”.“The only thing...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
47K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy