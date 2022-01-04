Andy Cohen will return to host CNN's New Year's eve special

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen will return to host CNN's annual New Year's Eve special after the television personality made headlines for comments he made during the most recent installment of the show.

"I can confirm that Andy Cohen will be back to co-host NYE on CNN next year," a spokesperson for CNN confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in a statement.

Cohen, who was joined by co-host Anderson Cooper, made highly publicized comments about outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and Ryan Seacrest during the CNN special on Friday and Saturday.

Seacrest was hosting his annual New Year's Rockin' Eve special on ABC, which Cohen had poked fun at on-air. Cohen criticized ABC's musical lineup, which included Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule.

"The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy," Cohen said on Monday's episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

"And I really regret saying that and I was just, stupid and drunk and feeling it," he continued.