Oklahoma State

Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Officials found almost 600 Amazon packages dumped in Oklahoma City on New Year's Evethat were supposed to be delivered by Christmas.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that the packages were found in a rural part of northeast Oklahoma City and that someone took the items they wanted and discarded the rest.

"Apparently the thief isn't much of a reader...the books that were being delivered were left behind," the OCSO wrote.

Tracking numbers showed the packages left from the Amazon facility to go to USPS for delivery but never arrived. The sheriff's office asked for people who were missing packages not to call them, and instead someone from USPS or Amazon would contact them soon.

Recently, there have been multiple reports of delivery drivers dumping packages. Last month, an Alabama man and former contract driver for FedEx admitted to dumping hundreds of packages in a ravine in November.

FedEx kerfuffle: Investigation continues into hundreds of packages dumped in Alabama ravine

'Totally the right thing to do': Wisconsin auto repair shop owner hand-delivers lost packages left in van just in time for Christmas

Another former FedEx delivery driver was arrested and charged in North Carolina after police said he dumped packages in the woods instead of delivering them, according to WCNT .

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve

