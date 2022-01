The victim of a 1994 cold case death in Riverside, California has been identified as an elderly woman who was originally from Oneida, according to authorities. Patricia Cavallaro, born on March 22, 1937 in the city of Oneida, was recently identified after police used DNA evidence to make the positive ID. Over the last 27 years, the woman was simply identified as a white elderly woman, who was found murdered and partially buried in the desert in the Palms area in Riverside County, California.

