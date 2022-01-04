GOP county attorney Brenna Bird launches run against Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller

Republican Brenna Bird is seeking a rematch with Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller this year, she announced Tuesday.

Bird was elected the Guthrie County attorney in 2018 and previously served as chief counsel to Gov. Terry Branstad. Bird ran against Miller in 2010, losing by 11 percentage points .

In her announcement, Bird promised to push back against President Joe Biden's administration.

"As attorney general, I will work every day to protect our constitutional rights and the freedoms we cherish," she said.

"Iowa can’t take three more years of Biden mandates," she said.

Bird graduated from Drake University and received her law degree from the University of Chicago. She lives on a family farm in rural Dexter with her husband and their son, according to her news release.

Miller is the longest-serving attorney general in U.S. history . He was first elected in 1978 and served until 1991 when he left the office after losing the Democratic gubernatorial primary. He was reelected attorney general in 1994 and has served in the office since.

Miller announced in September that he would seek an 11th term in office .

