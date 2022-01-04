ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Meyers says he's contracted COVID-19, NBC shuts down 'Late Night' for rest of week

wrtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — This week’s remaining episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19. Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he...

www.wrtv.com

NFL
CELEBRITIES
PUBLIC HEALTH
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES

