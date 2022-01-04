Seth Meyers says he's contracted COVID-19, NBC shuts down 'Late Night' for rest of week

COVID-19 continues to give pause to the entertainment industry, and the latest cancellation news comes in the form of a full week hiatus for Late Night with Seth Meyers. Meyers recently tested positive for the virus, which he announced on Twitter earlier today. Despite the bad news of his test results, the talk show host says that he is feeling fine, and thanks vaccines and boosters for his light symptoms. It sounds like the show is planning to pick back up next Monday, as Meyers rounded out his tweet by telling his followers to “tune in” to see where next week’s filming will take place, as Meyers will be will be quarantined for at least the next week, and maybe even shooting Late Night from home until the suggested quarantine time runs its course.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO