P2P Lending & its Evolution Through the Use of Digital Identities

By now, most of the world is familiar with accepting cookies online. When Googling a website or company, odds are, when you click on the site, you’re met with a prompt that asks you to set your cookies preference or accept cookies. While many consumers are still unaware of what cookies even are, a select few have examined how things like cookies and sharing their data are negatively impacting them. A recent study showed that in 2020, the number of data breaches in the U.S. reached 1001 cases, affecting 155.8 million individuals as a result of data exposures. Tech entrepreneur Joshua Denne’s stance on the matter is a sobering wake-up call, illuminating the fact that major tech corporations and social media companies are the ones with the power and control over our data—not us.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO