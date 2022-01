An adaptation of Luc Besson's French film "La Femme Nikita" and the second series adaptation after the 1997 show "La Femme Nikita," the four season run of "Nikita" from 2010-2013 was a decent hit for The CW, and has continued to be re-appraised as one of the best action series of the 2010s. The show centered on Nikita, a young woman facing death row but rescued by a secret government agency called Division. The Division faked Nikita's execution in order to give her a new lease on life and the chance to serve her country, when in actuality, they want to train her to become a spy and assassin.

