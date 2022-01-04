ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden Says More Pfizer Pills Are Shipping This Week as U.S. Doubles Order to Fight Omicron

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden has doubled commitment of the Pfizer pill treatment to at least 20 million courses as the Covid omicron variant rages. The U.S. also is accelerating delivery, with 10 million courses available by June, according to the White House. Pfizer added the remaining 10 million courses will follow...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Pill#Covid#The White House#Paxlovid
Reason.com

Biden Is Trying to Disguise a General Vaccine Mandate As a Workplace Safety Measure

Last week Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top infectious disease adviser, said the federal government should consider requiring that domestic air travelers be vaccinated against COVID-19. "When you make vaccinations a requirement," he explained, "that's another incentive to get more people vaccinated." Although requiring vaccination of airline passengers ostensibly would...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

CDC backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds amid omicron surge

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed Pfizer boosters for kids 12 to 15 years of age. The recommendation comes amid an increase in pediatric hospitalizations as omicron infections surge across the U.S. Children ages 12 to 15 are now eligible for Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid booster shots, giving...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Virginia Mercury

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states

A Louisiana federal judge has put a hold on President Joe Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who previously ruled against a vaccine mandate for health care workers, issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day restricting the executive branch from enforcing in 24 states a mandate for […] The post Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Biden speaks on fight against COVID and announces doubling of antiviral pill order

President Biden updated the nation on his administration's efforts to contain COVID-19, announcing that he was doubling and accelerating the U.S. order for a Pfizer antiviral pill, and also that insurance companies would reimburse Americans for home tests. He urged Americans to get vaccinations and boosters. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus join the CBS News Special Report to discuss the president's remarks.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy