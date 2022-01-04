ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

Man dies after crashing into retention pond in Oak Creek

 1 day ago
A 36-year-old man has died after crashing into an Oak Creek retention pond Tuesday morning, the Oak Creek Police Department said.

Around 10:30 a.m. police saw car parts scattered along the road near South 13th Street and Ryan Road.

While investigating, they saw that there was a vehicle in a retention pond on the side of the road. Officials found the 36-year-old dead upon arrival. Police said that they believe the driver was speeding which caused the crash.

Emergency crews worked to pull the vehicle from the pond shortly after noon.

Adam Morris
1d ago

very sad, guy didn't make it. this is my works parking lot. they are assuming it happened last night sometime since the water had refrozen around the car.

