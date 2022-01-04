‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Is Netflix’s Heartfelt Musical Ode to Jonathan Larson

Many people have a newfound appreciation and adoration for the talents of the British-American actor thanks to his excellent 2021 performances. 2021 has really been Andrew Garfield’s year. He’s received Oscar buzz for not one but two roles: his transformative part in “In the Eyes of Tammy Faye” as real-life televangelist Jim Bakker, and his emotional performance in “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” which showcases his own musical talents as the late Jonathan Larson. He even appeared in the highest-grossing movie of the year and second-highest of all time: “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Much to the delight of fans across the globe, Garfield reprised his role as Peter Parker despite adamantly denying it in nearly every interview he’s been in recently. And, of course, his iconic monologue from “The Social Network” is trending again, as it seems to every few months, and everyone remains eager to praise it. While there are hundreds of readings online, “Sorry, my Prada’s at the cleaners…” sounds best coming from Garfield himself, since his delivery is just too unforgettable.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO