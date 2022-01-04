ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Is Netflix’s Heartfelt Musical Ode to Jonathan Larson

By Esha Shah, New Jersey Institute of Technology
studybreaks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film adaptation of the autobiographical Broadway show is a passionate tribute to one of theater’s most influential artists. “Tick, Tick… Boom!” is a film adaptation of the autobiographical musical written by Jonathan Larson, following the composer as he navigates his blossoming professional and complicated personal lives. Larson is perhaps best...

studybreaks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jonathan Larson
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Andrew Garfield says Lin-Manuel Miranda ‘threw a shoe’ at him during Tick, Tick... Boom! rehearsal

Andrew Garfield has claimed that hisTick, Tick... Boom! director Lin-Manuel Miranda “threw a shoe” at him the first time he sang for him.The actor opened up about working with the first-time filmmaker in a recent roundtable interview – alongside Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Peter Dinklage, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jared Leto – with the Los Angeles Times. Garfield said that Miranda’s “stunningly infectious and beautiful” self-belief rubbed off on him, particularly after he admitted he had never sung before being cast as the late American composer Jonathan Larson in the film.“I remember the first time I sang in front of...
CELEBRITIES
studybreaks.com

‘The Andrew Garfield Renaissance’ Is Here at Last

Many people have a newfound appreciation and adoration for the talents of the British-American actor thanks to his excellent 2021 performances. 2021 has really been Andrew Garfield’s year. He’s received Oscar buzz for not one but two roles: his transformative part in “In the Eyes of Tammy Faye” as real-life televangelist Jim Bakker, and his emotional performance in “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” which showcases his own musical talents as the late Jonathan Larson. He even appeared in the highest-grossing movie of the year and second-highest of all time: “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Much to the delight of fans across the globe, Garfield reprised his role as Peter Parker despite adamantly denying it in nearly every interview he’s been in recently. And, of course, his iconic monologue from “The Social Network” is trending again, as it seems to every few months, and everyone remains eager to praise it. While there are hundreds of readings online, “Sorry, my Prada’s at the cleaners…” sounds best coming from Garfield himself, since his delivery is just too unforgettable.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Broadway Musical#Ticks
Cinema Blend

Tick Tick… Boom’s Andrew Garfield Opens Up About Almost Turning 40, Having Kids, And Feeling Accomplished As A Professional Actor

This is turning into the year of Andrew Garfield. The 38-year-old actor is riding high on the awards circuit, having received raves and nominations for his outstanding turn in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, tick tick… BOOM! And he’s receiving redemption in the form of another project that has been long in the making (but won’t be discussed here). Needless to say, Garfield is ticking a number of items off of his career and lifetime Bucket List, which seems fitting because his tick tick… BOOM persona, Jonathan Larson, wrestled with the weight of his accomplishments on the eve of his 30th birthday, and the musical captures all of that uncertainty.
CELEBRITIES
buffalorising.com

Five Cent Cine: tick, tick…BOOM!

There are two anomalous aspects of this adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s 1990s personal stage performance by Lin-Manuel Miranda, in his directorial feature debut. One is the title, presented early on with decidedly apocalyptical overtones (after all, what else could that “BOOM” be—except, just maybe, the culmination of a creative process?). The other is a song near the end that’s a call to social/political engagement: about how the latest generation of young people must “wake up” or “we’ll eat the dust of the world….”
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Andrew Garfield Finally Spills About ‘Spider-Man’ Return and Future — and the ‘Gift’ of ‘Tick, Tick Boom!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Following a lengthy stage hiatus (which nabbed him a Tony Award), the actor stormed the fourth quarter of 2021 with back-to-back film releases in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Tick, Tick … Boom!” The latter has placed him front and center for Oscar contention in the best actor category. And then came December.
MOVIES
ucla.edu

CANCELED: tick, tick… BOOM!, with Andrew Garfield

This program has been canceled. Remaking the early 1990s musical by and about Jonathon Larson into a feature film was no easy feat, but the apparently limitless talent of Lin-Manuel Miranda is brilliantly sufficient. Anchored by Andrew Garfield’s can’t-look-away performance as Larson, with a breakout turn by Robin de Jesús and featuring an array of musical theater luminaries (including Stephen Sondheim, in spirit), the film reminds us that New York is truly the concrete jungle where dreams are made. (Courtesy of Netflix)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
CinemaBlend

The Talent Andrew Garfield Had To Master Before Tick, Tick… Boom! Filming Began

Andrew Garfield is a man of many talents. Over the years, he’s shown off his web-slinging abilities in The Amazing Spider-Man and his evangelical charisma in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. But when director Lin-Manuel Miranda asked Andrew Garfield to star in the film adaptation of Tick, Tick…Boom!, the former superhero had to master an entirely new skill: public singing.
MOVIES
WNYC

Lin-Manuel Miranda on 'Tick, Tick... Boom!,' 'Rent' Turns 25, A Memoir on Living with Bell's Palsy, Listening Party: Allison Russell, 'Outside Child'

Today we air our "Host Picks" for 2021. Our wonderful host Alison Stewart has selected a few of her favorite segments of the year and tells us why they made her list. [REBROADCAST FROM November 18, 2021] Lin-Manuel Miranda has made his directorial debut with the big screen adaptation of Jonathan Larsen's musical "Tick, Tick... Boom!" He joins us to discuss the film, which stars Andrew Garfield as Jon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Snuck Into ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on Opening Weekend

The brotherhood and camaraderie that Spider-Men past and present Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield exuded on the big screen in the smash hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home” seems to have extended to the trio’s relationship offscreen, too. As Garfield recently told Variety, he improvised a heartfelt, fan-favorite moment in the new film. “There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them,” he said. But long after filming ended, Garfield and Maguire even checked their film out in a theater on opening night...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Alexandra Shipp: What To Watch If You Like The Tick, Tick...Boom Star

The Lifetime movie Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B started the process of Alexandra Shipp becoming a household name. Shipp has since expanded her career, taking on a variety of different roles and showing exponential acting growth over the years. Whether you know her as Storm in the X-Men movies or Abby in Love, Simon, Alexandra Shipp likely has grabbed your attention. Now more so than ever, with her star making performance in Tick, Tick…Boom.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy