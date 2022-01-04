ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Mobileye, Zeekr aim for self-driving car in China in 2024

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Intel Corp’s autonomous driving unit, Mobileye, said on Tuesday it plans to work with Geely Holding-backed Zeekr to launch in China what the companies claim will be the world’s first mostly self-driving car in 2024. The two companies said at the Consumer Electronics Show...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Volkswagen Ag#Reuters#Intel Corp#Geely Holding#Chinese#Ford Motor Co
Daily Mail

World's richest man gets $32BILLION richer: Elon Musk's worth climbs to $306billion as Tesla stock soars after car maker rolled out nearly a million vehicles in 2021

The world's richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion. Musk's windfall once again took his worth over the $300 billion mark that he briefly passed in November, becoming the first person to ever do so.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
CNBC

Ford beats out Tesla to become the auto industry's top growth stock in 2021

DETROIT – Shares of Ford Motor soared by roughly 140% last year, beating Tesla, its larger crosstown rival General Motors and a host of electric vehicle start-ups to become the best performing stock among automakers in 2021. Investors have rewarded the new direction under auto veteran Jim Farley, who...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

General Motors Behind In Equipping Vehicles With Automatic Emergency Braking

New safety technology is critical for modern vehicles, with a broad range of features on offer to keep drivers and passengers safe. Among these new features is Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), but now, General Motors has been called out as lagging when it comes to equipping nearly 100 percent of its passenger vehicles and light trucks with the feature.
CARS
wincountry.com

Toyota poised to dethrone GM in 2021 as U.S. sales leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp is poised to outsell General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, which would mark the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales since 1931. In the first nine months of 2021, Toyota sold 1.86 million...
BUSINESS
Norwalk Hour

What's Under the 'Hood' of Self-Driving Cars?

Waymo, a unit of Google’s Alphabet Inc, and Yandex Self-Driving Group, a division of the Russian-based Yandex corporation, are among more than a dozen leading names in automated vehicle software and hardware. The former recently launched a pilot self-driving taxi program in San Francisco, the latter has been testing its automated cars worldwide for the past several years and has self-driving rovers on several college campuses in the U.S. Not to be outdone, the Chinese tech company Baidu Inc., along with the Toyota-backed Chinese self-driving startup, Pony.ai, is set to debut a 100-car fleet of paid driverless taxis in Beijing in 2022, and has preliminary plans to launch a similar program in California in the same year (see link below).
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Meet the World’s First Mass-Produced Automotive Grade MEMS Solid-State LiDAR at CES 2022

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2021-- RoboSense LiDAR, the leading smart LiDAR sensor provider, announced it will be exhibiting its latest cutting-edge LiDAR solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 5 - 8 , 2022, starring RS-LiDAR M1 (M1), the world’s first mass-produced automotive grade MEMS solid-state LiDAR. M1 will be joined at the stand by RS-Helios, the newest-generation bespoke LiDAR. RoboSense invites CES 2022 attendees to the West Hall, Tech East, Booth #6861, in Las Vegas, USA.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

General Motors claims it will sell autonomous vehicles to consumers by ‘middle of decade’

General Motors is going to sell fully autonomous vehicles to regular people by the middle of the decade, the company’s CEO Mary Barra declared during her speech at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. It was a bold claim that is sure to cause waves in the auto industry, especially as it continues to grapple with its own over-inflated expectations about the future of driverless cars.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy