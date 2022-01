France registered a record number of around 335,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours while the number of deaths also rose as the country battles against a fifth wave of the virus.Health minister Olivier Veran outlined the figure during a session with the French parliament on Wednesday.The number of Covid-19 deaths in hospitals rose by 246 to 97,670 in the last 24 hours, as France grapples with Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak.The total of Covid-19 patients in hospital intensive care units (ICUs) stood at 3,695 while there were over 20,000 patients in hospital in total, the highest number since...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO