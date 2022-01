(CBS4) – Colorado health experts are closely watching other states and parts of the world to help determine Colorado’s COVID-19 trajectory. Now, they say the omicron variant is not showing signs of slowing down. Many experts believe the wave we’re in right now may hit its peak in a couple of weeks. (credit: CBS) “I think the modeling is largely based on what has been observed in other countries. Omicron was first recognized in South Africa and then there have certainly been outbreaks in Europe. What we’ve seen from those areas is a really quick uptick, because the virus is spread so rapidly....

