ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

On Antonio Brown and an Unusual Week 17 | The MMQB NFL Podcast

By Gary Gramling,Jenny Vrentas,Conor Orr
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Qqlb_0dcbSWsJ00

How the AB-Bucs mess—that never should have started—came to an end. Plus, Burrow's stellar performance and more

The penultimate Sunday of the NFL regular season was the strangest Sunday of the NFL regular season, and nothing was more unusual than Antonio Brown’s walking out of MetLife Stadium during the third quarter of the Bucs-Jets game. Jenny, Conor and Gary discuss how we arrived at this point with Brown, how the Bucs could possibly justify bringing him in, defending some of his indefensible actions, then cutting him loose after what was a relatively minor incident compared to the rest of his history. Plus, what all of it says about Brown, the Bucs’ organization and the way the NFL handles players.

There was also plenty to talk about events on the field, including Joe Burrow’s heroic performance in the Bengals’ division-clinching win over the Chiefs, the Cardinals’ defense rekindling concerns over Dak Prescott’s late-season performance, the Rams’ uneven win in Baltimore, the Raiders’ persistence in Indy, the Dolphins’ meltdown in Nashville, and the good and bad of Trey Lance’s second career start.

Plus, a fond farewell (though she’ll be returning as a guest) to our own Jenny Vrentas.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI , @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr .

Listen to The MMQB Podcast

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
NBC Sports

Gronk has fitting reaction to Antonio Brown incident

Rob Gronkowski was too focused on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback bid to notice Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets. Brown is no longer with the Bucs after ripping off his jersey and abruptly leaving the field following a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians. The incident occurred while Tampa Bay's offense was on the field, so Gronk didn't have much of a chance to realize what exactly was happening.
NFL
The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Antonio Brown
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
NESN

Nick Wright Calls Out Tom Brady For Role In Antonio Brown-Bucs Drama

Tom Brady has learned the hard way that vouching for someone with a questionable background can have serious repercussions in the court of public opinion. Antonio Brown ran off the field shirtless Sunday at MetLife Stadium, a bizarre meltdown that culminated with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians saying after Tampa Bay’s 28-24 win over the New York Jets that the wide receiver no longer was a member of the organization.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
NBC Sports

Randy Moss has strong take on Antonio Brown situation

Was Antonio Brown's meltdown in the middle of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game his final moment in the NFL?. The All-Pro wide receiver took off his uniform and ran off the field in a bizarre scene at MetLife Stadium. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown is "no longer a Buc," though the 33-year-old has not yet been officially released from the team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Mmqb#American Football#Ab#Burrow#Bucs#Bengals#Chiefs#Cardinals#Raiders#Indy#Ggramling Si#Conororr
Golf Digest

Everyone relax, trustworthy source Antonio Brown says Ben Roethlisberger may not actually retire

On Monday, the football world the NFL parts of western Pennsylvania got misty eyed as Ben Roethlisberger played what was widely reported to be his final game at Heinz Field. With his family in attendance and tears in eyes, Big Ben took down the Cleveland Browns one final time (he’s now 26-3-1 all-time against the Brownies), capping the win with a ceremonial lap around the Ketchup Bowl. It felt for all the world like this was the end …
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has Message For Steelers Fans

It took less than a day for former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to touch on his old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown was answering a fan’s question via cameo if Monday night will be Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field and he’s not sure that will be the case.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Antonio Brown's surprising message about Ben Roethlisberger; Baker Mayfield's complaints after loss to Steelers

Tuesday’s “First Call” has some negative fallout for the Browns after their loss to the Steelers Monday night. A stunning turn from Antonio Brown regarding Ben Roethlisberger. And Aaron Rodgers is talking about Pittsburgh again. Miffed Mayfield. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t happy with his team’s...
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady goes into further detail about Antonio Brown incident

There may be more than meets the eye with the Antonio Brown drama that occurred on Sunday, which led to his eventual exit from the field. Brown left the field in a hurry on Sunday against the New York Jets, but he did make a scene first. AB took off his jersey and pads, pumping up the MetLife Stadium crowd on his way out. Stadium security reportedly thought he was a fan who ran onto the field.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Surprising Admission On Antonio Brown

Sunday marked the shocking end to Antonio Browns’ career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and quite possibly his career with the NFL as a whole. But with that said, one former NFL general manager believes the clearly-troubled wide receiver still has a shot to make it in the league.
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown has a message for Big Ben ahead of final home game

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown has uplifting words for Ben Roethlisberger before what is believed to be his last home game at Heinz Field. Long before he was a disgraced Buccaneer, Antonio Brown was a proud Pittsburgh Steeler. And long before he began to badmouth Ben Roethlisberger to media, he affectionately called him “Billy.”
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy