Police are asking for your help locating a suspect, believed to be a man, who may have been involved in several burglaries. An image of the person was captured on a trail camera close to one of the locations. New York State Police say that the burglaries were mostly in the area of County Route 41 and Loomis Road in the Owsego County Town of Richland.

RICHLAND, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO