Because of Christ, all is well

Kalin Perry, originally from Savannah, Ga., is a resident and artist in Phenix City where she lives with her husband Darius, their three children, and their most loving and loyal dog, Beary. Kalin is the oldest of four children, two brothers and a sister. Her mom, Danielle Futch, now lives in Jacksonville, Fla., where she works in sales for Wayfair and owns her own makeup business. Sadly, Kalin’s father, Marcus James, passed away in August of last year. Married now for five years, the Perrys attend Kingdom Recovery Ministries in Phenix City.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO