Watch: Andrew Whitworth was mic'd up for Rams' win vs. Ravens

Andrew Whitworth was forced to miss Week 16 against the Vikings after testing positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Day. He returned on Sunday against the Ravens and helped lead the Rams to a 20-19 win on the road, beating a team he faced plenty of times while with the Bengals.

The Rams had Whitworth mic’d up for this game and even though everyone already knows he’s a leader in the locker room, fans were given a peek behind the curtain when it comes to the way he motivates his teammates.

Whitworth broke down the huddle before kickoff and pumped up guys on the sideline, while also giving directions to his fellow linemen on the field pre-snap. He may be 40 years old but Whitworth has the fire of a 22-year-old.

A Ravens fan must’ve been yelling throughout the game behind the Rams’ bench because after the win was secured, Whitworth turned and asked the crowd, “Where’d that loud guy go? I want the loud guy to come back. Where’d he go?”

Another funny moment came during postgame handshakes on the field when Whitworth hugged his former teammate, Kevin Zeitler. Zeitler asked if Whitworth’s body was holding up, to which the veteran responded, “Hell no, but I’m out here!” He added that he doesn’t really practice, and just gets his body ready during the week before taking the field on Sundays.