Sheriff: Topeka man threatened to ‘kill family members, burn the house down and kill any law enforcement officers that responded’

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old man who “threatened to kill family members, burn the house down and kill any law enforcement officers that responded” is now in custody with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan R. Wymore

Dylan R. Wymore, 21, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Wymore was charged with multiple counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, assault of a law enforcement officer, endangering a child, aggravated criminal threat, domestic battery, battery, criminal damage, and interference with law enforcement according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Wymore was charged following a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of S.E. Croco Road early Tuesday morning according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.