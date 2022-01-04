Good Morning: Seasonal whiplash to continue

Am I the only one who is having trouble with these wild temperature swings? In all my 50 something years, I can't recall one with such wild swings.

And this week looks like it is going to continue with more of the same. Thank goodness the warmer weather is scheduled for this weekend because I need a chance to get out of my house and I am not doing that if it is below 40 degrees out there. Why? I am just not made for it.

I really am not. I have not had a good night's sleep since this crazy cold snap began. Normally, when it is only going to dip below freezing at night, I handle that with an electric blanket. I don't really get along with my heating system at my house. I set it for what I think will be an appropriate temperature and then it warms things up so I go to bed. Then a few hours later, I wake to the feeling that I am being roasted like a turkey in an oven. So I throw off the blankets and drift back off to sleep only to wake up freezing later so put the blankets back on and the cycle starts all over again. I never make it to comfortable.

I would blame it on my heating system, but I am the same way in the car. I just don't like forced air heat systems. Most winters, I eventually get it all figured out and get used to it for the month or so that it is cold. But when it is bouncing up and down like it is, there isn't a chance to get used to anything. One day I am looking for the two sweaters I own and the next I am trying to remember where I put my flip flops.