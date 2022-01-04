ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. to double and accelerate order of Pfizer antiviral pills

By Sara Cook, Kathryn Watson
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden will announce on Tuesday that he's directing his team to double the United States' order of Pfizer antiviral pills from 10 million COVID-19 treatment courses to 20 million treatment courses, and the delivery will be accelerated from September to June, a senior administration official told CBS News....

Stupid You
1d ago

he needs to quit giving americans hard earned money away to the pharmaceutical companies. if people want it they will buy it. quit making them and yourself more rich by inside trading

ban_narcan
1d ago

and this is why they ran a smear campaign against ivermecton, the patent ran out. but never fear your corporate overlords will make billions off this new patent.

Trust nobody
1d ago

Has anyone wondered how many of inner circle of friends in white house invested in virus shots Pfizer before large government orders were made

