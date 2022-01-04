ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peet's Wintry Sips Are Here to Warm Our January Days

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe menu includes a Cold Brew With Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam and Churro Caramel Macchiato. Seasonal drinks are synonymous with the last third of the year, with Pumpkin Spice Latte (and its flavorful fall ilk, the maple-topped goodies and caramel-drizzled drinks) arriving just ahead of September and the Christmastime confections following...

Peet's Coffee Unveils Winter Menu

Peet’s Coffee is ringing in the new year with a winter menu featuring handcrafted coffee beverages inspired by churros coated with cinnamon and sugar. A cozy accompaniment to the season’s chilly days, the new beverages include a Churro Latte, a Churro Caramel Macchiato and the plant-based Cold Brew with Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam. For Members Only via the Peet’s app, the winter menu features a Churro Mocha and Cinnamon Black Tie. The winter beverages are available today through March 8, 2022, or while supplies last.
