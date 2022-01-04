Ford Stock Surges 11% As Company Aims To Challenge Tesla’s Electric Vehicle Dominance

Lucid Motors has a great battery technology, short sellers have zero share available left to short and lucid has a secret weapon. Lucid Motors has the best Battery Technology in their respective industry and that is just one of the reasons that they will succeed far past many of the other Electric Vehicle startups. For this reason, Lucid should be valued as a technology company because the Electric Vehicle race is about Technology. Furthermore, Lucid and other Electric Vehicle companies are continuing to be valued and given ratings by auto analysts who missed the Tesla run up. Some of the auto analysts understand what some of the Electric Vehicle companies can achieve, but others are flat out wrong about the industry. Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy’s are the future, and Lucid will be right there with Tesla as the leader of both industries.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO