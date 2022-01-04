ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Stock Surges 11% As Company Aims To Challenge Tesla’s Electric Vehicle Dominance

By Sergei Klebnikov
 1 day ago
Shares of legacy automaker Ford continued to surge on Tuesday amid high demand for its upcoming electric pickup, extending a solid run after rising 140% last year and beating out the likes of Elon Musk’s Tesla. Key Facts. Ford’s stock rose 11.7% after the company said Tuesday that...

insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
Daily Mail

World's richest man gets $32BILLION richer: Elon Musk's worth climbs to $306billion as Tesla stock soars after car maker rolled out nearly a million vehicles in 2021

The world's richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion. Musk's windfall once again took his worth over the $300 billion mark that he briefly passed in November, becoming the first person to ever do so.
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
Elon Musk
Jim Hackett
Cheddar News

GM Unveils All-Electric Version of Bestselling Silverado Pickup Truck at CES 2022

General Motors rolled out the newest addition to its EV fleet with the all-electric Silverado pickup truck. Deborah Wahl, chief marketing officer at GM, joined Cheddar to talk about the latest EV offering and how it matches up to its past gas-powered versions. She said she expects demand to soar after the "first-level truck" sold out in just 12 minutes and talked about steps GM plans to take to regain its title as top U.S. auto seller after being dethroned by Toyota in 2021 with emphasis on the EV market. "I think this is an exciting new inflection point for the market overall, for [an] idea of an all-electric future, and certainly shows that we're extremely committed to the idea of everybody in an electric vehicle," said Wahl.
AFP

GM electric truck latest entrant in rich US pickup market

General Motors launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday, formally entering a contest for the lucrative US pickup market against fellow Detroit giant Ford as well as Tesla and other electric vehicle upstarts. Tesla has also eyed the US pickup market, with Elon Musk unveiling a vehicle dubbed the "Cybertruck" with a space-age look.
torquenews.com

Lucid Motors' Secret Weapon and Tesla's Mistakes

Lucid Motors has a great battery technology, short sellers have zero share available left to short and lucid has a secret weapon. Lucid Motors has the best Battery Technology in their respective industry and that is just one of the reasons that they will succeed far past many of the other Electric Vehicle startups. For this reason, Lucid should be valued as a technology company because the Electric Vehicle race is about Technology. Furthermore, Lucid and other Electric Vehicle companies are continuing to be valued and given ratings by auto analysts who missed the Tesla run up. Some of the auto analysts understand what some of the Electric Vehicle companies can achieve, but others are flat out wrong about the industry. Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy’s are the future, and Lucid will be right there with Tesla as the leader of both industries.
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
AFP

General Motors unveils electric Silverado, its top-selling truck

General Motors formally launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Wednesday, an emission-free version of its top-selling vehicle. Mary Barra, chief executive of the Detroit automaker, unveiled the behemoth vehicle in a virtual appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show that also showcased other new EV and autonomous technologies. GM, which has announced a series of major investment drives around all electric and self-driving vehicles over the last 18 months, began taking reservations for the 2024 Silverado at 1800 GMT. "Charge up your imagination," reads Chevrolet's reservation page for the EV Silverado. "Smart. Agile. Aerodynamic. Fast. Not typically what you think of when you think of a truck."
investing.com

Startup ONE says battery prototype delivered 750-mile range

DETROIT (Reuters) - Our Next Energy (ONE), a two-year-old Michigan startup, said on Wednesday it had tested a prototype of its new battery in a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S, driving 752 miles (1,210 kilometers) before recharging. ONE aims to begin producing battery packs that will deliver similar range — about...
Investor's Business Daily

GM Takes Aim At Tesla, Ford With New 400-Mile, Fast-Charging Electric Truck

General Motors (GM) made a veiled challenge to Tesla (TSLA) while introducing its fully electric Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday. The reveal followed Tuesday's news that demand had soared for Ford Motor's (F) F-150 Lightning pickup electric trucks. GM stock rose Wednesday. At CES Wednesday, the Detroit automaker said that the...
