On Tuesday, in a completely unexpected turn of events, MLB Network–owned my MLB–fired its highest-profile reporter, Ken Rosenthal for what appears to be…simply doing his job. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has not been a very successful boss during his seven years on the job since taking over for the respected Bud Selig and Rosenthal was simply reporting on those facts throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Here is one of his most “egregious” statements about his boss:

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO