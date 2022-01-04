ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Report: Alabama is the state most obsessed with college football

By Aubree Bailey
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gAMx_0dcbNtWB00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — While the U.S in general is known for its enjoyment of football, Alabama holds the top spot when it comes to loving the game.

According to Google Trends data for 2021, Alabama is the state most interested in college football, boasting the highest popularity of the search term “college football.”

The state also ranks number one when it comes to the search terms “SEC football” and “college football national championship.”

With both Auburn and the Tide calling the state home, it’s no wonder residents like to keep tabs on the world of college football.

But Alabama is also the most popular state for just the simple search term “football,” indicating its enthusiasm for the sport overall.

Mississippi comes in second for the terms “college football” and “SEC football.”

WRBL News 3

CVCC Announces 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees

PHENIX CITY, Al.(WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College has announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees. They are Russell County School Superintendent Dr. Brenda Coley in the area of Distinguished Service, Mike Bunn, Distinguished Alumni, and Loretta Rosanne Cobb, Distinguished Athlete. Cobb will also be inducted into The Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame Class […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.
SPORTS
