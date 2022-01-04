Report: Alabama is the state most obsessed with college football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — While the U.S in general is known for its enjoyment of football, Alabama holds the top spot when it comes to loving the game.

According to Google Trends data for 2021, Alabama is the state most interested in college football, boasting the highest popularity of the search term “college football.”

The state also ranks number one when it comes to the search terms “SEC football” and “college football national championship.”

With both Auburn and the Tide calling the state home, it’s no wonder residents like to keep tabs on the world of college football.

But Alabama is also the most popular state for just the simple search term “football,” indicating its enthusiasm for the sport overall.

Mississippi comes in second for the terms “college football” and “SEC football.”

