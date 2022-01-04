ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swain County, NC

Neil Blankenship steps down from Swain County football for second time in eight months

By James Crabtree-Hannigan, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SowfG_0dcbNElk00

Neil Blankenship is stepping down from his role as Swain County football coach, the school announced Tuesday, the second time he's resigned in the past eight months.

Blankenship, who became the Maroon Devils head coach in 2012, took a leave of absence prior to the 2020-21 spring season, then stepped down following the campaign, but reversed course after the school struggled to find a suitable replacement during a cramped offseason. He led Swain County to a 5-6 overall record and a first-round playoff win in the fall, which he has determined will be his last season with the program.

"After the season's over, I always do an evaluation of myself. I went through the process and just felt like it was time for a change," Blankenship told the Citizen Times. "It was nothing forced or anything like that. It was just a good time."

Blankenship will remain the school's athletic director, as he had planned to during his prior resignation.

During nine seasons leading the Maroon Devils, he went 84-37, making him the third-most winningest coach in school history. He won four Smoky Mountain conference championships, went to three 1AA Western Regional Finals and made a state championship appearance in 2012.

"This was a difficult decision, one that I certainly did not take lightly," Blankenship said in a press release. "I want to thank all our assistant coaches for their passion a nd dedication as well as every single player who I was fortunate enough to coach over the years, as well as one of the most passionate fan bases in the state."

In recent years, the Maroon Devils had struggled to maintain the level of success they enjoyed early in Blankenship's tenure, let alone during their heyday prior to the turn of the century.

Those middling results played a significant role in Blankenship's decision, he said.

"As a coach or as an athletic director, you have to sit back and evaluate yourself and what you're getting done," Blankenship said. "I wasn't happy with the process and what was getting done. ... With where we're finishing in the conference and stuff like that. A lot goes into it, if you're honest with yourself."

Blankenship's leave of absence was designed to allow him to provide care for his late father, and his subsequent resignation came with the hopes of allowing for more time with his family. When he returned to coach in the fall, he did not plan on it being for just one season, he said.

"I thought I could do this for a few more years," Blankenship said. "But I truthfully felt like this was the right time for me."

Blankenship was entirely removed from the Maroon Devils' coaching search during the spring, but expects to be more involved during this one, in his continued role as athletic director. Given the timing and with a more traditional offseason to find a replacement Blankenship believes the process this time around will be smoother and reach the desired outcome.

"I am blessed to be able to walk away with so many great memories, and even more importantly to me, so many great friendships," Blankenship said. "No matter where this next stage takes me, I will always be a Maroon Devil!"

Comments / 0

Related
allsportstucson.com

James Hardy steps down from Ironwood Ridge football coaching position

James Hardy Jr., the head coach at Ironwood Ridge the last three seasons, resigned from his position on Monday citing a need “to step back and think about what’s best for me and family going forward.”. Hardy had an 11-13 record with the Nighthawks including a 6-5 record...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swain County, NC
Sports
County
Swain County, NC
Sandusky Register

Beau Carmon steps down as Port Clinton football coach

Midway through the greatest football season in Port Clinton history, PC head coach Beau Carmon made the decision that the 2021 campaign would be his last in charge. Carmon told the people who needed to know, but the news wasn't announced until Wednesday afternoon, shortly after Carmon told Port Clinton's players the news. After nine seasons at the helm, which included two SBC titles and a trip to the state final four, Carmon stepped down as Port Clinton's football coach.
PORT CLINTON, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators land a commitment from this massive transferring lineman

The Gators landed a commitment from the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, securing the talents of offensive lineman Kam Waites. Though Waites was an unrated recruit and didn’t play in any games during his freshman season last year, the Gators are already familiar with his play. He was a Louisiana recruit out of high school under Billy Napier and spent the 2021 season working with current Florida offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Caleb Williams transfer rumors: Favorites to land QB revealed

Caleb Williams is in the transfer portal and the rumors are already flying about which programs he’ll land with. Two top suitors have emerged. Though it wasn’t necessarily unexpected, Caleb Williams brought the worst fears of Oklahoma Sooners fans to life on Monday as the quarterback announced that he’d entered the transfer portal after his freshman season in Norman and in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepping Down#American Football#The Citizen Times#The Maroon Devils
WDVM 25

Former Gonzaga star Caleb Williams announced he will enter the transfer portal, keeping Oklahoma as an option

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Former Gonzaga Eagles star, and five-star recruit Caleb Williams announced on his personal twitter account he would be entering the transfer portal, but still keeping Oklahoma University as an option for his college football future. WIlliams pointed to “sudden changes” as a reason for him to search for his right path. […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oxford Eagle

Transfer portal update: Which players are leaving Ole Miss?

Ole Miss has had quite the roster shake up since losing to Big 12-champion Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, with more players entering the transfer portal everyday. Quarterback-turned-receiver John Rhys Plumlee announced on Monday that he would be entering the portal, with Indiana and UCF emerging as favorites to land the dynamic athlete.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
heraldcourier.com

PREP FOOTBALL: After overseeing Wise County Central's transformation from also-rans to two-time regional finalist, Luke Owens resigns post

The most successful head coach in the history of Wise County Central High School’s football program has resigned his post as Luke Owens confirmed on Wednesday that he has stepped down after eight seasons leading the Warriors on the gridiron. The 42-year-old Owens compiled a 43-42 record with six...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Central football coach Luke Owens steps down

Central High School head football coach Luke Owens has resigned after eight seasons as the Warriors head coach. Owens told News 5 via text message that he resigned to spend more time at home. He also added he has no plans of coaching anytime soon. He does plan on staying at Central High School as a teacher.
HIGH SCHOOL
WTRF- 7News

Spigarelli Steps Down As Bellaire Football Coach

BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – After six seasons roaming the sidelines at Nelson field, Mark Spigarelli has decided to step down as Bellaire’s head football coach. His teams went a combined 39-26, with five playoff appearances and an OVAC title this past season.
BELLAIRE, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina DT, announces 2022 plans

Zacch Pickens has been a key member of the South Carolina defensive line for a couple years, and he’s ready to run it back one more time for the Gamecocks. The former 5-star defensive tackle announced plans to return to South Carolina after he made 38 tackles, including 5 tackles for a loss and 4 sacks during the 2021 season.
PICKENS, SC
abc17news.com

Mizzou safeties coach to step away from full-time position

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team announced that safeties coach Charlie Harbison will be stepping away from his full-time role to deal with family matters in North Carolina. "Coach Cheese [Harbison] will remain a valued member of our program moving forward and we appreciate his commitment to Mizzou football,"...
COLUMBIA, MO
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

519
Followers
372
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy