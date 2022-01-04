ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trae Young Debuts New Colorway of Signature Shoe

By Pat Benson
The Hawks point guard has more heat on his feet.

Few Adidas signature athletes have made waves the Trae Young has coming out of the gate. The moment Young debuted the Adidas Trae Young 1 in the 'Peachtree' colorway at Madison Square Garden in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, you knew these shoes were about to be a classic.

Since that time, Young's marketing campaign hasn't missed. The past few months have been incredible, from chilling commercials to collabs with famous rappers to organic moments with fans . As I've written before, it's hard to keep count of all the colorways for his new signature shoe (my personal favorite is the ICEE).

Last night, Young lit up the Portland Trail Blazers for 56 points and 14 assists, becoming the only NBA player to ever accomplish that feat. He did that with yet another new colorway on feet. It's hard to see, but check out OG Hawks-themed colorway in the picture below.

Adidas and Young have been their bag with this shoe. I don't hear anyone talking about the sneaker line of James Harden, Damian Lillard, or Donovan Mitchell anymore. No disrespect, but I don't respect those shoes anymore.

Most of Young's shoes have paid homage to the city of Atlanta and its culture. However, back on 2021 NBA Media Day, I asked Young if he had any plans for Oklahoma-inspired colorways, given his time spent growing up there. Check out the link to his answer here .

Personally, I can't wait to see what else Young has cooking up. The superstar point guard's future is so bright; he's going to need shades. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

