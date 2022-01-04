ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK to roll out daily COVID-19 testing for 100,000 critical workers

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcCtm_0dcbMjtw00

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Britain will roll out daily COVID-19 tests to 100,000 critical workers as the government tries to contain the spread of the Omicron variant that has led to record numbers of coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said from Jan. 10 workers in sectors such as food processing, transport and border control will have access to tests on the days they work.

"We'll be rolling out lateral flow testing for all these workers available on every working day," Johnson told a press conference. "We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Queen’s Brian May calls for protests against “the arrogance, the ignorance, the dishonesty” of Boris Johnson’s government, after contracting Covid-19

Queen guitarist Brian May has contracted Covid-19, and called for protests against "the ineptitude, the arrogance, the ignorance, the deceptiveness, the dishonesty of this [UK] government led by Boris Johnson." In a series of posts on Instagram after testing positive for the virus, May reveals that he believes he contracted...
WORLD
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Shropshire Star

Covid-19: What is happening amid a wave of Omicron cases across the UK?

England has the most relaxed rules in the UK. Boris Johnson has suggested he is set to stick with Plan B measures in England amid increasing numbers of Covid cases, concerns over the return of schools and hospitals possibly becoming overwhelmed. Other countries in the UK have tougher restrictions in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

‘Sturgeon has single-handedly devastated the Scottish hospitality industry and ruined the country’s New Year festivities’: Fury north of the border and in Wales as their fun bans continue while the English are told to party on

Scotland and Wales residents have reacted with fury after Boris Johnson gave England's New Year's Eve celebrations the green light today by opting against bringing in tougher restrictions. The Prime Minister resisted grim Omicron warnings and will instead rely on guidance to limit socialising over the New Year, as opposed...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Omicron
The Independent

2.3 million people in UK estimated to have had Covid in week before Christmas

An estimated 2.3 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 23, up from 1.4 million in the week to December 1, which was the highest number since autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics said.Latest data showed in England, 2,024,700 people were estimated to have Covid and in Wales 76,500, in Northern Ireland 47,500, while in Scotland figures reached 135,400. According to the ONS, Covid infections across England increased in all age groups but were the highest among those aged two to six and adults aged 25 to 34 years.Omicron specific infections continued to increase...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Starmer tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has tested positive for coronavirus a day after a major speech setting out his vision for Britain’s future.Sir Keir will miss Prime Minister’s Questions, with deputy leader, Angela Rayner stepping in to face Boris Johnson The Labour leader previously tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the Budget in October.Sir Keir is not thought to have any Covid-19 symptoms but the infection was picked up as part of his regular testing routine.This latest positive test will mean it is the sixth period of self-isolation for the Labour leader since the start of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: One in two PCR tests in Ireland have positive result

Almost one in two people being tested for coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland are getting positive results, the country's health service has said. The demand for Covid-19 tests was "unprecedented", according to the Health Service Executive (HSE). Its testing chief said the big demand for PCR tests could lead...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Record year sees more than 28,300 people cross English Channel to the UK

More than 28,300 people crossed the English Channel to the UK aboard small boats in 2021, triple the number for 2020.But arrivals will continue and more people will drown in the narrow sea between France and Britain if the Government pursues its “dangerous and callous policy”, ministers have been warned.Last year’s record number – an increase of about 20,000 on 2020 – came despite millions of pounds promised to French authorities to tackle the issue.The last 12 months have also seen smugglers packing more and more people aboard larger and larger dinghies, sometimes with deadly consequences.A Home Office minister said...
U.K.
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 194,747 new cases as pressure mounts on NHS and hospitals cancel surgeries

The UK has reported a further 194,747 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period as pressure grows on the NHS to cancel surgeries.The number is down from the 218,724 cases reported on Tuesday, although that update included delayed bank holiday data from Wales and Northern Ireland.Another 334 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test, the most recent figures show, and this number includes part of a backlog in data for hospital deaths in England from 1-4 January.A total of 17,276 people were in hospital in the UK with Covid as of 4...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government rejects call to cut isolation to five days as weekly Covid cases reach one million

Boris Johnson’s government has rejected calls to cut the Covid self-isolation period for people in England from seven to five days despite warnings of mass labour shortages.Business leaders have warned that staff absences could soon wreak havoc for the economy, as the latest figures show more than one million people in the UK have tested for the virus over the past week.But vaccines minister Maggie Throup said on Tuesday the government would not reduce the isolation time and insisted that plan B measures were “working” to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.“We’ve recently reduced it from 10 days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fourth jab should not be rolled out in UK without more evidence, says top vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Almost 220,000 new Covid cases recorded in UK

Confirmed daily Covid cases in the UK have hit another record high, with 218,724 reported in the past 24 hours. The latest figures – which reflect infections picked up by testing – bring the UK total for the past seven days to 1,269,878, up 51% on the week before. The true number of infections is estimated to be substantially higher as not all infections are captured by the testing programme.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Daily Covid infections surge above 100,000 in France

More than one person in 100 in the Paris region has tested positive in the past week. France has recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time since the pandemic began. Covid cases in hospital have also doubled over the past month, as the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

South Africa to roll out COVID-19 boosters immediately

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - South Africa will start offering booster shots of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine from Friday, the health department said in a statement, following its approval for use as a booster by the health regulator a day earlier. read more. Both J&J and Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Turkey rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine as infections surge

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey began administering its domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, at hospitals across the country on Thursday, amid a rapid surge in infections due to the Omicron variant. Turkey has already administered more than 130 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China’s Sinovac and by...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

267K+
Followers
263K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy