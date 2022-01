Covid cases have continued to surge across the UK with over 183,000 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.The figures released by the government on Wednesday afternoon set a new record for the pandemic, breaking the one set yesterday by over 50,000.The numbers include several days worth of figures from Northern Ireland, which were backlogged over the holiday – but still set a record without them.The government said a further 57 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the rolling seven-day total to 516.Boris Johnson warned this morning that the more infectious Omicron variant was...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO